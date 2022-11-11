Stock market update: Fertilisers stocks down as market rises

NEW DELHI: Fertilisers shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

Sikko Industries(up 4.92%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chem(up 4.88%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Tranvancore(up 4.62%), Aries Agro(up 1.32%), Agro Phos(up 0.78%), ZUARIAGRO(up 0.38%) and KRISHANA(up 0.12%) stood among the top gainers.

Fertilizers(down 10.55%), & Chemicals(down 4.15%), Southern Petrochemicals Industries(down 3.33%), Rama Phosphates(down 2.99%), Madhya Bharat Agro Products(down 1.44%), & Petrochemicals(down 1.24%), & Fertilizers(down 1.02%), & Fertilizers(down 0.66%), & Fertilizers(down 0.40%) and Coromandel International(down 0.34%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 321.5 points up at 18349.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 1181.34 points at 61795.04.

HDFC(up 5.89%), HDFC Bank(up 5.67%), Infosys(up 4.54%), Tech Mahindra(up 3.68%), HCL Technologies(up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries(up 3.55%), Tata Consultancy(up 3.44%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprises(up 3.17%), Wipro(up 2.78%) and Tata Motors(up 2.74%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 4.9%), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.62%), Britannia Industries(down 0.87%), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.86%), State Bank of India(down 0.73%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.68%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.47%), ICICI Bank(down 0.46%), Hindustan Unilever(down 0.42%) and Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.4%) closed in the red.

