Stock market update: Fertilisers stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Fertilisers shares closed lower in the Wednesday’s session.

Bohra Industries(up 4.98%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chem(up 4.67%), Sikko Industries(up 4.38%), & Fertilizers(up 2.25%), & Fertilizers(up 2.16%), G S F C(up 1.68%), Madras Fertlizers(up 0.61%), ZUARIAGRO(up 0.53%), Agro Phos(up 0.51%) and Madhya Bharat Agro Products(up 0.38%) stood among the top gainers.

KRISHANA(down 2.97%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Tranvancore(down 2.81%), & Petrochemicals(down 1.80%), Southern Petrochemicals Industries(down 1.80%), & Fertilizers(down 1.11%), Aries Agro(down 0.60%), National Fertilizer(down 0.47%), Coromandel International(down 0.37%), Rama Phosphates(down 0.34%) and & Chemicals(down 0.10%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 45.8 points down at 18157.0, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 151.6 points at 61033.55.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 4.43%), Coal India(up 2.5%), ITC(up 2.04%), Hero MotoCorp(up 1.16%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.1%), Adani Enterprises(up 0.92%), Britannia Industries(up 0.87%), UPL Ltd(up 0.69%), HCL Technologies(up 0.6%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.57%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries(down 4.66%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 4.06%), Divis Laboratories(down 3.39%), Tech Mahindra(down 2.35%), Grasim Industries(down 1.67%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv(down 1.43%), NTPC(down 1.39%), SBI Life(down 1.16%) and Mahindra & Mahindra(down 1.02%) closed in the red.

