Stock Market Today: Most of exchanges closed, trading volume is extremely low

The majority of the stock markets across the globe are closed today. In Asia-Pacific region, Australia and New Zealand are closed amid Boxing Day and Hang Seng and Singapore are closed due to Christmas.Nikkei is up 0.56% to 26,382.87, Shanghai is trading 0.62% higher at 3,064.9 and Indian markets are up 1.1% to 60,498. The day will remain lacklustre and of thin volume on the back of the holidays in Europe and U.S and lack of economic events. European and US exchanges are closed as well due to Boxing day and Christmas.