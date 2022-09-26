Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Tokyo stocks open higher

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
SGX Nifty signals a positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 27 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 17,048, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Nifty50 breaks below 50-DMA; It is officially a ‘sell on rise’ market
The Nifty50 broke below its crucial short-term support at 50-DMA, placed at 17,340 on Monday. It bounced back from its long-term support placed at 200-DMA at 16,993. The index finally closed 311 points lower at 17,016, while the S&P BSE Sensex plunged by 953 points to close at 57,145. It formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.
Tokyo stocks open higher, rebounding from rout
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors bargain-hunted following sharp falls in the previous session on fears over an economic slowdown.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent, or 143.40 points, at 26,574.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.40 percent, or 7.47 points, to 1,871.75.
Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market
Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.
Oil prices steady on prospect of balancing supply after steep selloff
Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as indications that producer alliance OPEC+ sought to avoid a collapse in prices, along with a slight softening in the U.S. dollar, tempered an earlier selloff.
Rupee plunges to all-time low of 81.67 against US dollar
The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the US dollar on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.
Sensex, Nifty on Monday
The 30-share Sensex fell 953.70 points to end at 57,145.22. Its broader peer, Nifty50, dropped 311 points and closed just near the above 17,000 mark.