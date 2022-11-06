Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Tokyo shares trade higher

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesQuarterly earnings todayCoal India, Divi’s Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, One97 Communications, Aditya Birla Capital, Endurance Technologies and Aditya Birla Capital are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 74.5 points, or 0.41 per cent, higher at 18,277.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.Tech View: Nifty forms long bull candle on weekly scale.Domestic headline equity index Nifty on Friday formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and a long bull candle on the weekly charts, indicating that the bulls may get stronger going forward.Tokyo stocks open higherTokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as global market sentiment improved on solid US jobs data and hopes for an economic reopening in China. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.66 percent, or 178.65 points, at 27,378.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 14.27 points, to 1,929.67.Wall Street rallies to close out soft week after jobs reportUS stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policyOil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world’s top crude importer.Rupee soars 53 paise to 82.35 against US dollarThe rupee appreciated by 53 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Friday, boosted by persistent foreign fund inflows and a weakening greenback overseas.Sensex, Nifty on FridayFag-end buying drove the 30-share Sensex 114 points higher at 60,950, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,100 level. With this, the benchmark equity indices took their winning streak to the third consecutive week.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day