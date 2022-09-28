Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Asian stocks trade higher

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
Asian stocks bounce but sterling slippery after BoE buys bonds
Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain’s central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure.
SGX Nifty signals a positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 175 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 17,061.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.
Tech View: Nifty bulls fail to guard 200-DMA.
The index formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily scale with a long upper shadow, indicating pressure at higher zones.
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending gains on Wall Street, where investors were reassured by the Bank of England’s intervention that helped push bond yields lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.85 percent, or 223.59 points, to 26,397.57, while the broader Topix index added 0.29 percent, or 5.30 points, to 1,860.45.
Wall Street ends sharply higher as Treasury yields dip
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by falling Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand for iPhones. The S&P 500 recorded its first gain in seven sessions after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since late 2020.
Oil prices fall amid strong dollar, economic concerns
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as a strong dollar and economic woes outweighed optimism over consumer demand. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $88.73 per barrel by 0016 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell by 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59. Both benchmarks rebounded in the prior two sessions amid volatile trade after reaching nine-month lows this week.
Rupee breaches 82 mark against dollar on forex outflows, surging US yields
The rupee plunged below the 82 mark for the first time in day trade before settling down by 40 paise at 81.93 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to heavy forex outflows amid strengthening US treasury yields.
Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday
Amid a sharp spike in US bond yields and the depreciation of the rupee, the domestic benchmark indices declined for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 509 points to end at 56,598.28 while Nifty50 ended at 16,858, down 148.80 points.