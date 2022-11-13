Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Asian shares trade mixed

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesAsia shares mixed on Fed warning, China hopesAsian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector.Quarterly earnings today1,415 companies are scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended September. Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Dish TV, and NMDC are among the major ones.SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 38.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, higher at 18,474.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.Tech View: Will Nifty scale a new peak next week?While closing decisively above the key hurdle at 18,150 level on Friday, headline index Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart. On the weekly scale, a bull candle with a long lower shadow was noticed. Analysts now see increasing probability of Nifty hitting record high levels around 18,600 level.Tokyo stocks fall on profit-takingTokyo stocks traded lower Monday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors locking in profits after an upbeat end to last week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened higher but was down 0.24 percent, or 68.08 points, at 28,195.49 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 8.64 points, at 1,969.12.Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimismThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopesOil prices rose nearly 1% on Monday, extending gains from the previous session as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world’s top crude importer. Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $96.86 a barrel by 0041 GMT after settling up 1.1% on Friday.Rupee gains 62 paise to close at 80.78 against USDThe rupee appreciated by 62 paise to close at 80.78 against the US dollar on Friday, as moderating US inflation data coupled with a fall in the dollar index boosted investor sentiments.Sensex, Nifty on FridayDancing to robust global tunes, both the domestic equity indices hit fresh 52-week highs today. While the Sensex rallied 1,181 points to end at 61,795, Nifty ended at 18,350.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day