Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Asian shares trade higher

Oil crawls higher on U.S. hopes, but COVID rise in China caps gainsOil prices rose on Friday as fears of a U.S. recession eased but were on track for weekly declines of more than 4% after a jump in COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China raised the spectre of weaker fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $93.80 a barrel at 0101 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session.Quarterly earnings todayLIC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco Industries, ABB India, Zydus Lifesciences and Hindustan Aeronautics are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 299 points, or 1.65 per cent, higher at 18,396, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday.Tech View: Nifty forms bearish candle on daily chartsNifty formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily frame and negated its higher highs formation of the last three sessions but managed to hold on to the psychologically-crucial 18,000 level.Tokyo shares open higher after US reboundTokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered rallies on Wall Street driven by hopes for slower Fed rate hikes due to the slowing speed of US inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.43 percent, or 393.32 points, to 27,839.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.31 percent, or 25.42 points, to 1,962.08.Wall Street ends sharply higher on sign of cooling inflationThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2-1/2 years as a sign of slowing inflation in October sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive with interest rate hikes.Rupee strengthens for 4th day, rises 7 paise to 81.40/USDThe rupee clawed back intra-day losses to close 7 paise higher at 81.40 against the US dollar on Thursday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and softer crude oil prices.Sensex, Nifty on ThursdayThe 30-share Sensex ended 420 points lower at 60,614 while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at the 18,000 level.