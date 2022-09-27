Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a negative start; Tokyo stocks open lower

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
Asia markets spooked by recession risks, dollar climbs
Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar and driving the Chinese yuan to record lows.
SGX Nifty signals a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 116 points, or 0.68 per cent, lower at 16,939, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Wednesday.
Tech View: Is range-bound Nifty scary?
Nifty bulls managed to protect the 200-DMA at 16,992.5 on a closing basis as the headline equity index ended just 9 points lower above the psychologically-important level of 17,000. On the daily charts, a negative candle, placed beside the similar negative candle of the previous session, was formed on Tuesday.
Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Wall Street ended mixed, with the S&P 500 notching a new low for the year. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.98 percent, or 261.70 points, at 26,310.17 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.78 percent, or 14.65 points, at 1,858.36.
S&P 500 falls to two-year low, bear market rally snuffed out
The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its June trough and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing.
Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs
Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel.
Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 81.53 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.
Sensex, Nifty on Tuesday
The 30-share Sensex fell 37.70 points to end at 57,107.52. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 17,007.40, down 8.90 points. This was the 5th straight day of losses triggered after the Fed meet the outcome on September 21.