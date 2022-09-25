Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a negative start; Asian stocks trade lower

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
Dollar stands alone as rate hikes rattle stocks
Asian stocks started the final week of the quarter on the slide on Monday, while the dollar stood ascendant, as the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth shook markets.
SGX Nifty signals a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 170 points, or 0.98 per cent, lower at 17,162, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Bloodbath on D-St! Should traders go short?
The US Fed jitters kept equity and currency markets on edge. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,000 points while the Nifty50 broke below a crucial support at 17,400 and also briefly slipped below 50-DMA but then bounced back. The Nifty50 formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts. The Supertrend indicator also triggered a sell on Friday.
Tokyo shares open down after global selloff
Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after a long weekend that saw global selloffs, with investors expected to stay “risk-off” for some time.
Wall Street slumps as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
Wall Street’s main indexes slumped to close well down on Friday, as rattled investors continued repositioning themselves to reflect fears the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate policy to curb inflation will push the American economy into recession.
Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains
Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.
Rupee slides 30 paise to close below 81-mark against dollar
The rupee slumped 30 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 81.09 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by the strong American currency overseas and risk-off sentiment among investors.
Sensex, Nifty on Friday
The 30-share Sensex declined 1020.80 points to end at 58,098.92. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 17,327.35, down 302.45 points. Power Grid was the top loser from the 30-share pack, falling 7.93 per cent to Rs 202.60.