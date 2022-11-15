Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a negative start; Asian shares trade mixed

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesAsian stocks drop on geopolitical worriesAsian stocks dropped and the dollar gained on Wednesday after blasts in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.Oil prices steady as China COVID worries outweigh supply concernsOil prices were little changed on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world’s top crude importer, and outweighing concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply.SGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 84 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 18,410.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Wednesday.Tech View: Nifty charts signal buying interestHeadline index Nifty, which made a record closing high today, formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow. Analysts said this pattern indicates an emergence of buying interest in the market after a couple of days of the choppy movement.Tokyo stocks down after muted US gainsTokyo stocks fell on Wednesday after rallies on Wall Street were curbed by geopolitical risks linked to the war in Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.69 percent, or 194.32 points, at 27,795.85 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.64 percent, or 12.65 points, to 1,951.57.Wall Street gains on inflation data, but rocky on geopoliticsWall Street’s main indexes gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Rupee gains 37 paise to close at 80.91 against US dollarThe rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on encouraging inflation data and weak American currency.Sensex, Nifty on TuesdayThe 30-share Sensex ended 249 points higher at 61,873, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at the 18,400 level.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day