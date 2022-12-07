Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a muted start; Asian shares trade lower

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesOil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows?Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.SGX Nifty signals a muted startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 15 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 18,656.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Thursday.Tech View: Nifty forms small red candle on charts.Headline equity index Nifty on Wednesday formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale, which is broadly negative. The index has been making lower lows from the last four sessions and needs to negate to commence the fresh leg of the rally.Tokyo shares open lower after US lossesTokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls of tech shares on Wall Street, while a stronger yen weighed on the market. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.23 percent, or 64.10 points, to 27,622.30 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.28 percent, or 5.41 points, to 1,942.90.S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worriesThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down on Wednesday after a choppy session on Wall Street, as investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America.Rupee gains 3 paise to 82.47 against US dollarThe rupee pared initial losses and settled marginally higher at 82.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points.Sensex, Nifty on WednesdayFollowing RBI’s 35 basis point rate hike and hawkish stance to bring inflation down, Sensex ended 216 points lower while the Nifty ended below 18,600 mark. Global cues weren’t supportive of bulls either. Today’s was the third straight day of losses for the Nifty.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day