Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a muted start; Asian shares trade higher

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesQuarterly earnings today10 companies will release earnings for the quarter ended December. 5Paisa Capital among the ones to report numbers.SGX Nifty signals a muted startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 3.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 17,983, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Wednesday.Tech View: Nifty forms bearish engulfing candlePointing at more pain in the offing, Nifty on Tuesday formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. Analysts pointed out that the index has been hovering within the bands of 17,750 and 18,250, and a decisive breakout on either side may trigger a strong directional move.Wall Street ends higher, Powell comments avoid rate policyU.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Tuesday, led by a 1% gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.Rupee gains 61 paise to 81.74 against US dollarThe rupee appreciated 61 paise — the biggest single-day gain in nearly two months — to close at 81.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the expectation of inflows in the bond segment.Sensex, Nifty on TuesdayUnder pressure from likely selling by FIIs, the domestic equity market on Tuesday lost most of Monday’s gains, with the Sensex ended with a loss of 632 points and Nifty ending below the 18,000 mark.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day