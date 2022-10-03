Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a gap-up start; Asian stocks trade higher

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
Britain’s tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling
Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
SGX Nifty signals a gap-up start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 237.5 points, or 1.41 per cent, higher at 17,106, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Nifty stuck in a range! What investors should do?
After Friday’s pullback rally, headline index Nifty formed a bearish Harami candle on the daily charts as it closed below its 200-day moving average (DMA), which is broadly negative.
Tokyo shares open up after US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street shares rebounded, but a North Korean missile test shortly before the opening bell provided a reminder to investors of geopolitical risks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.82 percent, or 477.51 points, to 26,693.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 2.01 percent, or 37.17 points, to 1,884.75.
Wall Street closes with sharp gains as final quarter begins
Wall Street’s three major indexes rallied to close over 2% on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks at the start of the year’s final quarter.
Oil prices inch higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts
Oil prices inched higher in early Asian trade on Tuesday, on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday but concerns about the global economy capped gains.
Rupee declines by 42 paise to 81.82 against dollar
The rupee fell by 42 paise to close at 81.82 against the US dollar on Monday, snapping its two-session gaining streak as heavy selling in domestic equities and a spike in crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.
Sensex, Nifty on Monday
The 30-share Sensex plunged 638.11 points to end at 56,788. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 16,887, down 207 points.