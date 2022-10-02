Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a gap-down start; Tokyo stocks open lower

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
SGX Nifty signals a gap-down start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 230.5 points, or 1.35 per cent, lower at 16,857.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty trading range between 16,500-17,600
As Nifty ended the 7-day losing streak on Friday, a Bullish Engulfing candle formed on the daily scale, negating its lower highs formation of the last seven trading sessions.
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending falls on Wall Street, where fears grew that monetary tightening could lead to a global recession. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.89 percent, or 231.30 points, at 25,705.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.73 percent, or 13.48 points, to 1,822.46.
US stocks end lower on worries over inflation
Wall Street stocks ended decisively lower Friday to conclude another difficult week defined by worries over inflation and the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ mulls cuts of up to 1 million bpd
Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.
Rupee rises 33 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar
The rupee extended its initial gains and settled 33 paise higher at 81.40 against US dollar on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points.
Sensex, Nifty on Friday
The 30-share Sensex ended 1,016 points higher at 57,426. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 17,094, up 276 points.