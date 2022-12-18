Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 18,300; Bajaj Hindusthan gains 10%, UTI AMC 5%

Sensex Today Live: Indian shares opened little changed on Monday as hopes of demand recovery in China were offset by jitters over a potential global recession.The Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 18,268.60, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.03% higher to 61,366.56.The information technology stocks fell 0.5% after Accenture Plc forecast lower-than-expected sales for the upcoming quarter.Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma fell nearly 2% afterreceiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationfor Halol facility in Gujarat. The stock was the top loser on the pharma index, which fell 0.5%. Adani group to invest 107 billion rupees to expand Lucknow airport – Media reportsPrice as on 19 Dec, 2022 09:46 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.SECTOR WATCH | IT, pharma stocks fall the most at this hourIndia's largest private bank HDFC Bank Ltd. is seeking to issue a million credit cards a month, a remarkable bounce-back for the lender after the country's regulator banned it from taking on new card clients two years ago.Price as on 19 Dec, 2022 09:42 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.Reliance Capital's administrator informed resolution applicants that they will need to offer at least ?6,500 crore – pegged as the threshold bid amount – to participate in the auction for the company, said people aware of the development.Price as on 19 Dec, 2022 09:29 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.The synchronised rate hikes by the leading central banks of the world and their hawkish tone impacted market sentiments last week with Nifty closing below the near-term support of 18400. While this risk-off can continue to impact the market, there are positive triggers too, like steadily declining inflation in the U.S. and the hope that the Fed will respond to this with a pause in rate hikes in early 2023. Therefore, market trends are likely to oscillate like the World Cup finals. Leading indicators point to a resilient Indian economy. Credit growth continues to be strong and this can impart strength to the Bank Index. High quality bank stocks can be bought on declines. IT may show weakness on fears of a US recession but this weakness can be an opportunity for long-term investors. Capital goods segment is on a strong wicket.- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesAn inverted hammer formed on Friday, signals the prospects of a reversal today. We will play this by staying neutral to bearish if in the 18,270-195 region, but aim to add longs with push above 18,350, aiming 18,440 initially or 18,570-630. Alternatively, inability to clear 18,350 or 18,440 today would encourage us to revert to the 17,900 move.- Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesActive stocks in morning tradePrice as on 19 Dec, 2022 09:20 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.The Tata Group is in final negotiations to buy a majority stake in India’s eighth-biggest mutual fund, UTI Asset Management Co (AMC), from four state-owned financial entities, according to people close to the development.Price as on 19 Dec, 2022 09:20 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty below 18,300; Bajaj Hindusthan gains 10%, UTI AMC 5%Pre-open session: Sensex rises over 60 points; Nifty above 18,310Festivity on hold for Asian stocks as rate hikes beckonAsia’s stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising further next year taking the edge off festive cheer.SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 48 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 18,366, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.Tech View: Nifty charts blinking redIndicating a sell-on-rise mood in the market, the headline equity index Nifty on Friday formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart.Tokyo stocks open lower on fears of global slowdownTokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, after Wall Street dropped over renewed fears of a global slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.78 percent, or 214.14 points, at 27,312.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.54 percent, or 10.60 points, at 1,939.61.Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries riseUS stocks fell for the third consecutive session on Friday as investors continued to worry over the impact of tightening monetary policy on economic growth.Oil climbs on optimism over China’s demand recoveryOil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China’s reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%.Rupee closes flat at 82.75 against US dollar amid forex inflowsThe rupee pared its early losses to close almost flat at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday supported by falling crude oil prices and forex inflows amid concerns over rising interest rates and inflation.Sensex, Nifty on FridayThe 30-share Sensex ended 461 points lower at 61,338, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at 18,250 level.