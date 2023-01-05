Stock market holidays: Only one trading holiday for BSE, NSE this month

After a roller coaster ride in 2022, the Indian stock market has ushered in the new year on a mixed note. According to the list of stock market holidays in 2023, trading in equities will remain closed for 15 days.

In January, trading will remain suspended for only one day on January 26 on account of Republic Day, other than the weekend holidays.

Whereas, there will be no trading holidays in the month of February 2023.

After Republic Day, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of March. There shall be two holidays in March, one for Holi which will be observed on March 7 and the other on March 30 for Ram Navami.

Then going ahead in April, stock markets will be closed for three days. The first holiday during the month will be on April 4 to mark Mahavir Jayanti, the second on April 7 for Good Friday and the third on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

In May, markets will be closed on May 1 to observe Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, there will be a trading holiday for Bakri-Id.

Then with no break in July, the markets will observe a holiday on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Post that on September 19, markets will be shut for Ganesha Chaturthi.

Thereafter in October, there are two holidays, one on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and the other on October 24 for Dussehra.

In November, Muhurat trading will be held on November 12 to celebrate the auspicious Diwali-Laxmi Pujan. Later, on November 14, the markets will be shut for Diwali Balipratipada. Then, on November 27, the markets will be closed to observe Gurunanak Jayanti.

Thereafter, the last holiday for the year 2023 will be for Christmas on December 25.

Also, there are a few holidays that shall fall on Saturday or Sunday such as Mahashivratri, Eid-ul-Fitr, Moharram and Diwali.

The exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance, said the BSE website.

