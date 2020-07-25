STL.News – The State of Publication As Of July 24, 2020

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) STL.News, LLC, owner of www.STL.News released the following updated “State of Publication” on 24-7 Press Release:

STL.News, LLC has announced the current State of Publication for their news site, www.STL.News.

Currently, STL.News has more than 12,250 news articles and more than 576 resource pages published.

The content we publish is obtained from DirectSourceNews.org and sources directly. Our news is unbiased and timely from sources that are frequently overlooked by major media.

Our recent State of Publication was published on July 6, 2020, and reported 12,500 articles with 577 resource pages published.

When articles are published on STL.News the content is syndicated with multiple sites for enhanced distribution of the news stories. The distribution currently consists of:

Google News

Google My Business Posts

Apple News

News Break App

News360 App

FeedPublish.com

StatesNewsToday.com

STLNews.UK

STLNews.us

RSSNews.Press

STL.Directory

Blogarama

Bloglovin

Shared to multiple social media platforms

Properly indexed in major search engines, including, Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Yandex

We have significantly enhanced website security as the site’s popularity increases, so do attempts to hack the site, most frequently coming from Russia and China.

Thus far, we have refrained from advertising to support the publication. However, as expenses and publishing costs continue to rise, we will likely be seeking corporate sponsorship. We will intend to keep advertising to a minimum.

DirectSourceNews.org is an affiliated site owned by STL.News, LLC created to aggregate our direct source news.

WebTech Group host, designed, optimizes the site and acts as editor in chief for the publication for both DirectSourceNews.org and www.STL.News.

The publications are made possible in part by Amant’s Floor Care. Amant’s has offered a variety of floor cleaning services to the St. Louis region since 1969.

STL.News is an unbiased news site publishing news timely that is provided by the source.