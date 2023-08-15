STL.News Facebook Account Security Breach

Public Notice – STL.News Security Breach of its Facebook account.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The Facebook account for STL.News has been hacked, and the password and mobile phone number have been changed to prevent us from recovering the account.

We are unsure of any damages, if any, that may exist other than the inconvenience of attempting to resolve the problem.

However, it is a good reminder of how sensitive online security is and how it is ready to take it for granted.

Secure your accounts, keep your browsers up to date, and be cautious of emails from people or company’s that you are not familiar with.

It is technology and still has many security flaws, regardless of what the “experts” claim.

We have taken the appropriate steps with Facebook to recover the account. They are not known or respected for their security. We will have to wait and see how they respond within the 48 hours they suggested.