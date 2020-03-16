STL.News Announces Restaurant Coronavirus Initiative

St Louis, MO (STL.News) STL.News will create a dedicated page that lists local restaurants that have taken additional steps to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, specifically coronavirus.

Many cities and some states are requiring restaurants/bars to close for a while. At this moment, Missouri has not made that order. Consumers have substantially reduced visiting restaurants based on visiting with local establishments. In the event that it is ordered that restaurants are to close for a period of time, we will suspend this list until they are permitted to reopen.

Some people will choose not to cook at home and rely on carry-out or delivery. The restaurants that prepare, cook, and deliver the food can potentially be infected. While consumers might think to stay home is helping prevent the spread, but if the establishment that you order from may not have the same intentions.

This information is not about harming or promoting specific establishments. It is all about protecting the community and help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Being on this list requires specific preventative measures that we have established based on recommendations by the CDC. There is no cost to be included on this list. It is all about the actions the establishments take to “reduce” the potential spread. We are requiring that these steps are necessary to be considered for this list:

The establishment monitors employees temperature and not allow them to work if they have an elevated temperature.

Sanitized gloves be worn to prepare, cook and package the cuisines.

Face mask to be worn by restaurant employees when delivering the food.

Social distance respected and no physical contact made.

Disinfecting the establishment is critical and required.

Dishes be packed individually to prevent the spread and cross contamination.

These steps are required at minimum. We strongly recommend that all steps necessary to prevent the spread be taken to protect and prevent.

If it is determined that they qualify to be listed as a qualifying member, spot checks will be made. If at any point it is determined that intentions have fallen short of expectations, they will be removed from the list.

St Louis based restaurants are welcome to email, marty@stlmedia.agency, to be considered for this list. Please include the contact information.