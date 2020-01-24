STL Health Advisory – Providers, Public Health Practitioners Interim Guidance on Reporting cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

The CDC has confirmed the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. in Washington state. No cases have been reported in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) City of St. Louis health care providers and public health practitioners: Please contact the City of St. Louis Department of Health (314) 657-1501, to immediately report any patients who meet the criteria for evaluation as a Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV as noted below.

Summary

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, the City of St. Louis Department of Health and other public health officials continue to closely monitor an outbreak of a 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that was originally reported in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and began in December 2019. While first thought to be spreading from animal-to-person, there are growing indications that limited person-to-person spread is happening. It’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people. On January 22, 2020, the CDC confirmed the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the United States in the state of Washington. There have not been any cases in the City of St. Louis. The patient in the state of Washington recently returned from Wuhan, China. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people; numerous other coronaviruses circulate among animals, including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people, such as has been seen with Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/mers/index.html and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) (https://www.cdc.gov/sars/index.htm .

Recommendations for Reporting, Testing, and Specimen Collection

Healthcare providers in the City of St. Louis should immediately notify infection control personnel at their healthcare facility and the City of St. Louis Department of Health at (314) 657-1501 in the event of a PUI for 2019-nCoV. CDC’s EOC will assist local/state health departments to collect, store, and ship specimens appropriately to CDC, including during after hours or on weekends/holidays. At this time, diagnostic testing for 2019-nCoV can be conducted only at CDC. Testing for other respiratory pathogens should not delay specimen shipping to CDC. If a PUI test is positive for another respiratory pathogen, after clinical evaluation and consultation with public health authorities, they may no longer be considered a PUI. This may evolve as more information becomes available on possible 2019 nCoV co-infections.

CDC Response