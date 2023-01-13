Stipend (SPD) Rises 2.54%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Stipend (SPD) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the crypto has added 2.54% to $0.0007723860958.

InvestorsObserver is giving Stipend a 18 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Stipend!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Stipend a low volatility rank of 18, placing it in the bottom 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SPD’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Stipend price is trading above resistance. With support around $0.000728306568910681 and resistance around $0.000769701936499529. This positions Stipend out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

