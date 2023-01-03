Stipend (SPD) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Stipend (SPD) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has declined 0.56% to $0.0006651768307.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Stipend a low volatility rank of 24, placing it in the bottom 24% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

SPD’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Stipend price is trading near resistance. With support around $0.000659449897777593 and resistance near $0.000666934529856151. This leaves Stipend with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

