Steve Barclay restates opposition to reopening talks with Royal College of Nursing on pay – UK politics live

Q: I was horried with the plan to abolish the VAT exemption on private schools. It will harm disadvantaged backgrounds who get scholarship.Starmer said he wanted to improve standards in state schools. That would cost money. Every Labour policy has to be funded, he said. The tax break for private schools could not be justified.He said the revenue from putting VAT on. private school fees would go directly into state schools.Q: But you are still penalising people from disadvantaged backgrounds. It would be more consistent to close all private schools.Starmer said he did not want to do that. Q: In the Commons you mentioned talked about the facilities at Winchester, Rishi Sunak's school. Can you name the school with 32 acres of grounds, a concert hall and a pottery studio?Starmer said he could not, but he guessed that Nick Ferrari was talking about Reigate grammar school. He said it was a grammar school when he want there, and he left as a grammar school pupil. It became fee-paying (while Starmer was a pupil, although as an existing pupil his family never had to pay fees), and Starmer said its facilities may have got better since he left.Q: Would you back Bob Seely's proposal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lose their royal titles?Starmer said it was best for politicians not to weigh in on this story. He said he did not think Seely's bill would ever be put to a vote.Q: How many peers have you created since you became Labour leader?Starmer said around a dozen.Q: It is around 16. Why did you increase the number of Labour peers when your manifesto said you would abolish it.Starmer said he does want to abolish the Lords. But until that happens, it has work to do, he said.Q: If it is elected, you will lose the expertise that is in there.Starmer said there are some very good people there. But it has more than 800 members.Q: So why did you add to them?Starmer said he needed working Labour peers in the Lords.Starmer says Streeting was right to criticise BMA for its opposition to longer surgery opening hoursQ: [From a nurse] Where do you stand on the nurses strike. MPs have had a big pay rise over the past decade, whereas nurses have had very little over the last decade.Starmer started by thanking the caller for her work. He said he wanted to see nurses paid well. Under the last Labour government, there was fair pay for nurse, and no strikes.He said 19% was "more than can be afforded by the government".Q: Wes Streeting said the NHS needs to reform or die. Do you agree?Yes, said Starmer. He said it needed to reform. We are all living longer. That needs there must be more focus on prevention, he said.He said he wanted to double the number of medical staff being trained.Q: Streeting said the BMA did patients no favours when they voted against longer opening hours for GPs. Do you agree?Yes, Starmer said. He said 9-5 opening hours were unrealistic. Starmer says pay rise demanded by nurses is 'more than can be afforded'Keir Starmer has been on LBC doing his regular 'Call Keir' phone-in.Q: I don't seen any sense of politicians showing a sense of duty. They should put the country first. Will Labour stand up to the unions and prevent strikes ruining society. President Putin must welcome this.Starmer said unions did not want to go on strike. The nurses have never held a strike before.He said it was "bizarre" that the government is refusing. to negotiate with the nurses, when they say they are willing to pause their strike if talks resume.The government are "stitting on their hands", he says.He said as head of the CPS he had to negotiate with two unions. That is what he did.Q: Why should people be guaranteed a pay rise every year? If you are in sales, you don't get that. Putin is rubbing his hands over this.Starmer said it was very hard to say to nurses theyI do accept that what they are asking for is probably more than can be afforded.Good morning. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, was on BBC Breakfast this morning for an interview that was primarily about an announcement that the government is spending £50m on motor neurone disease (MND) research. But he was also asked about the nurses' strike, of course, and he stuck to his position that, while he is happy to meet the Royal College of Nursing, he will not reopen talks on their pay offer.He claimed that there were seven million people waiting for an operation, and he said that if the nurses got more money, there would be less available to bring down the waiting list backlog. He said:I don't want to be taking money away from clearing the … backlog, which is what we would have to do, we'd have to take money away from patients waiting for operations to then fund additional pay.

And if everyone on the public sector were to get an increase in line with inflation, that would be costing £28bn at a time when the government has to get inflation under control, because that is the biggest factor in terms of people’s cost of living.Both of the figures quoted by Barclay were misleading. It is not surprising that he claimed giving all public sector workers a pay rise in line with inflation would cost £28bn; although widely criticised by experts as misleading, it is an agreed figure ministers have been using. But Barclay also claimed the hospital waiting list figures show seven million people are waiting for an operation, when journalists who cover these statistics are routinely told not to use that description. These are people waiting for an appointment related to treatment, and many of them won’t need an operation.But Steve Brine, the Conservative chair of the Commons health committee, also gave an interview this morning, and he told the Today programme that, in refusing to meet the RCN, Barclay was making a mistake. Referring to the offer by the RCN to pause the strikes if Barclay were willing to reopen talks on pay, Brine said:I started by saying it was 1-0 to the RCN with the move they made yesterday. I would suggest that the secretary of state could get to 1-1 by inviting them in and actually I’m not sure that he’s got an awful lot to lose.

You know, draw-draw better than war-war, and at the moment we’re in a media war-war and the patients, the public who pay for this service are just sort of left bemused in the middle.

Here is the agenda for the day.9am: Keir Starmer holds his LBC 'Call Keir' phone-in.10am: James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, gives a speech. As my colleague Patrick Wintour reports, he will say the government will target a group of about two dozen middle-level countries for long-term diplomatic partnerships in what marks a downgrade of a commitment to human rights as a prerequisite for close relations with the UK.11.30am: Downing Street holds its morning lobby briefing.After 3.30pm: MPs debate the remaining stages of the trade (Australia and New New Zealand) bill.4pm: Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, and Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, give evidence to the Commons levelling up committee about levelling up funding.At some point today Oliver Dowden, the Cabinet Office meeting, will be chairing a Cobra meeting to discuss government contingency planning for the strikes taking place this week.And Kemi Badenoch, the international trade secretary, will be in India for talks on the proposed free trade deal with India.