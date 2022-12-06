Politics

Steve Barclay and Wes Streeting on NHS strike talks

December 6, 2022
Hattie Francis

Wes Streeting has asked the health secretary why he was not negotiating with NHS staff over a strike due later this month, and accused him of using nurses as a scapegoat.Steve Barclay told the shadow heath secretary said his door was “open” and he was not setting preconditions to talks, adding Labour was not supporting a 19% pay rise. The three main ambulance unions – Unison, GMB and Unite – are due to strike in England and Wales over pay on 21 and 28 December, affecting non-life threatening calls.Live: Thousands of ambulance workers to strike before Christmas