Steubenville: Eugene Charles indicted on Firearms Charges

Steubenville man, Eugene Charles Williams indicted on firearms charges

(STL.News) Eugene Charles Williams, of Steubenville, Ohio, was indicted today on firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Williams, 35, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Obliterated Serial Number.” Williams, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction, is accused of having a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number in January 2022 in Brooke County.

Williams is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge and faces up to five years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000 for the obliterated serial number charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer T. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today