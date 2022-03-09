Steps To Follow When Buying Cryptocurrency

(STL.News) Crypto currency is a digital form of currency and is transacted using cryptography. It does not depend on banks to make transactions. With crypto, money is kept in digital wallets. Transactions are updated and recorded in these wallets for a currency holder to view.

There are different types of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Ethereum, litecoin, and ripple, to mention a few. Bitcoin is the most commonly traded form of currency. Investing in crypto requires an individual to be well-informed, keen, and patient.

One has to be able to understand a few things, including how to use crypto, the graph, and how the market works if they want to incur profits. Without any further ado, let us discuss the steps one can follow when buying crypto.

Choose where to buy from

When buying crypto, you have to choose where you want to buy the currency from. The most common are brokers and crypto exchange. Do your research and choose one of the two that you are comfortable trading with.

A crypto-currency exchange is best for investors who are sharp and keen. Most buyers and sellers meet and trade in a crypto exchange platform. Fees in these platforms are low compared to when one is using a broker. There are different trade types in this platform as well as performance charts, all of which can confuse a newbie.

Some of the most used exchanges include Binance and Coinbase. Their purchase options are not complicated. As a new investor, avoid using these exchange platforms if you do not know how everything works.

On the other hand, brokers make buying crypto simple and easy, although their fees are relatively high. Be careful when finding a broker who can help you purchase currency. While some are transparent and honest, some sell out information to other brokerage firms.

Select a brokerage company that does not have crypto-currency restrictions. Some do not allow their clients to transfer crypto from their accounts. Avoid such brokerages since it is safer storing your holdings in a wallet rather than an account.

Account

After deciding where to buy crypto from, the next step is creating an account. Most accounts require identity verification from their users as it is a federal requirement. Verification also secures users from fraudsters.

Incomplete verification hinders you from doing any transactions. The verification process requires you to have a passport, identification card, or passport.

A recent selfie upload is also required to ensure it matches the photo in the documents you submitted. See this link to read more https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/how-to-buy-cryptocurrency/

Cash Deposit

You must have money in your account for you to buy crypto. During the account setup, you are at liberty to link the account with that of your credit card or bank account.

However, if possible, avoid buying currency with a debit card because you might end up with a huge debt if this investment backfires. You can never be sure of the market or chart trends of the crypto.

Moreover, debit card companies will charge a high-interest rate. A cash advance fee is also mandatory if you decide to use your credit card to buy crypto-currency. Some even charge you 5 percent of the transaction amount.

It is more expensive to use a credit card compared to bank transactions. You may have delays depending on the funding method because you cannot immediately use the money deposited in the account. Some exchanges and brokerage firms also have these delays. One has to wait for a period of time before purchasing crypto.

Order Cryptocurrency

You can finally make a currency order once you have money in your account. There are varieties of currencies that you can select from. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether, to mention a few.

Once you decide on the currency you want to buy, you mark on its symbol and indicate the number of coins you want. It is essential that you know the symbols of all these coins if you are want to be an advanced investor.

Some of these currencies, like BTC, are highly-priced because of their demand. Good brokerages and exchanges allow you to buy bits of the currency. It is wise to invest in more than one currency so that when the value of one falls, the other picks it up. It saves you from making a lot of losses.

Storage Method

Avoid storing your holdings in your account as it increases the risk of thefts and hacks. You are likely to incur losses from hackers if you are unable to access your account because you lost or forgot the codes.

Have a storage wallet that is not linked to your account or the internet to maximize security. This is sadly unlikely if you buy from a broker as they do not allow investors to transfer their coin holdings from the accounts.

There are different storage methods to select from if you want to secure your investment. They include hot wallets, cold wallets, and more. Hot wallets are convenient and linked to the internet. They however are not 100% secure since they are at risk of hacking. Cold wallets are more secure and do not run on the internet. Click here to find out more.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is the future. It continues to grow in popularity as days go by. It is a great investment option but only if you are patient, well-informed, and understand how it works. You can also invest in crypto via Exchange-Traded Funds or companies linked with crypto.

Be careful enough not to share or lose the codes to your accounts or wallets. Work with brokerage firms that have been in the market for a longer period meaning they are experienced and can guide you.