Stephen Flynn announces candidacy for SNP leadership

Stephen Flynn has launched a bid to become the SNP’s next leader in Westminster. Flynn, who has represented Aberdeen South since 2019, announced his candidacy on his Twitter account on Sunday evening.The news comes just two weeks after Flynn denied rumours he would be standing for the leadership position, following speculation in news articles he was “mounting a coup” against Ian Blackford, 61, who resigned as Westminster leader earlier this week.Flynn, 34, wrote: “Few working-class folk ever make it to parliament, fewer still run to be political leaders.“Even fewer do so having spent almost the entirety of their teenage and adult years battling a physical disability.“Your experiences tend to shape you, and I am no different.”Like his parliamentary colleague, Alison Thewliss, 40, who announced she was standing as Westminster leader on Saturday evening, Flynn hit out at Westminster culture.He said: “We have the people, the skills and the know-how – we just need the power. Because the answers to the problems we face don’t lie in Westminster.“The Tories will keep shredding our relationship with Europe and the Labour party will cheer them on.”Flynn said he would be a “strong voice” for Scotland at Westminster and asked colleagues to “put their faith” in him.He unseated ex-Tory MP Ross Thompson in 2019, and according to reports in the Press and Journal, has a “strong following” among the SNP’s 45 Westminster MPs.Flynn has suffered from a serious condition called avascular necrosis since his teens and underwent surgery for it two years ago.SNP MPs will vote on Blackford’s replacement at their AGM on Tuesday.