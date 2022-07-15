Stephan Leon Indicted For Possessing Firearms, Ammunition

Jacksonville Convicted Felon, Stephan Leon Marshall Indicted For Possessing Firearms And Ammunition

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Stephan Leon Marshall (34, Jacksonville) with possessing two firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The indictment also notifies Marshall that the United States intends to forfeit the firearms and ammunition traceable to the offense. Marshall was arrested on July 11, 2022, in Jacksonville. He made his initial appearance on July 14, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Patricia D. Barksdale and was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, on April 10, 2022, Marshall was in possession of two firearms and ammunition. At the time of the incident, Marshall had previous felony convictions for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing, and two burglaries. As a previously convicted felon, Marshall is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Cannizzaro. The forfeiture will be handled by Assistant United States Attorney Mai Tran.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today