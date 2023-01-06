Stellar (XLM) Rises 2.11%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Stellar (XLM) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the Digital Money has added 2.11% to $0.07459075695.

InvestorsObserver is giving Stellar a 14 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Stellar!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Stellar a low volatility rank of 14, placing it in the bottom 14% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

XLM’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Stellar price is trading above resistance. With support at $0.0724298527820454 and resistance around $0.0739473199828015. This leaves Stellar out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

