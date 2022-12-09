Stellantis slates indefinite production halt at Illinois factory

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News Chrysler and Jeep parent Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is due to pause production at its Illinois assembly plant starting in February, according to the company. The company blamed elevated costs and the impacts of supply chain snarls for the plan to idle the factory beginning in late February. A Stellantis (STLA) spokesperson added that the shift to EVs across the industry has been burdensome on the bottom line. “Stellantis has taken a number of actions to stabilize production and improve efficiency at its North American facilities to preserve affordability and customer satisfaction in terms of quality,” a statement emailed to SeekingAlpha read. “While it considers other avenues to optimize operations, Stellantis has made the decision to idle the Belvidere (Illinois) Assembly plant effective Feb. 28, 2023.” The plant currently employs about 1,200 workers. According to the Chicago Tribune, the plant employed over 5,000 workers to primarily work on Jeep manufacturing as of the close of 2019. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the headcount at the factory has been steadily whittled down in a series of mass layoffs. The United Auto Workers quickly voiced their displeasure with the decision. “We are all deeply angered by Stellantis’s decision to idle the Belvidere Assembly plant without a plan for future product,” UAW Vice President and Director of the Stellantis Department Cindy Estrada said. “The transition to electrification also creates opportunities for new product. Companies like Stellantis receive billions in government incentives to transition to clean energy. It is an insult to all taxpayers that they are not investing that money back into our communities.” Shares of Stellantis fell 2.46% shortly before the market close on Friday. Read more on the UAW’s victory in a vote to unionize at a key GM battery plant on Friday.