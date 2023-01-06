Stekholder Foods stock dips after pricing 6.5M securities offering

Stekholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) shares fell 10% on Friday after the food company priced its $6.5M securities offering. The offering consists of 6.5M ADSs and warrants to purchase up to 6.5M ADSs, issued at public offering price of $1.00/ADS (and accompanying warrant). The warrants to be issued will have a five-year term, will be exercisable immediately at $1.00/ADS. Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 975K ADSs and/or warrants at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions, solely to cover over-allotment. Gross proceeds are estimated to be $6.5M; net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The offering expected to occur on or about January 10, 2023.

In connection with the offering, Stekholder Foods (STKH) has entered into an agreement with an existing investor to reduce the exercise price of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 1,857,143 ADS which were issued in the company’s July 2022 registered direct offering from $3.50/ADS to $1.00/ADS, effective upon the closing of this offering. Additionally, the term of the prior warrants shall be amended such that the new termination date shall be January 10, 2028.