Status of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Negotiations

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States remains committed to facilitating negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to reach a decision on the delimitation of the maritime boundary. Progress towards a resolution can only be reached through negotiations between the parties.

The Administration welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region, and believes a resolution is possible.