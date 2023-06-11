Statement – Philippines Independence Day

Statement from the U.S. Department of State Regarding Independence Day in the Philippines

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the people of the Philippines as you celebrate your Independence Day on June 12.

Today, I want to reaffirm the longstanding U.S.-Philippines Alliance and celebrate our strong people-to-people ties, acknowledging the shared sacrifices that form the foundation of our Alliance. The United States cherishes the partnerships we have developed across so many fields, including fostering inclusive and broad-based prosperity, investing in the clean energy transition, upholding international peace and stability, and so much more. We have accomplished much together, and I am confident we will continue to collaboratively confront the most pressing regional and global challenges.

Best wishes to the people of the Philippines for a joyous Independence Day.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of State