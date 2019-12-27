Statement on City of St. Louis decision to stop exploration of leasing the operation of St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) On Friday, December 20, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that exploration process into the potential leasing of St. Louis Lambert International Airport has ended. The City will not be seeking any Request for Proposals, which would have been the next step in the exploration process.

Statement from Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Airport Director:

“The Airport and its staff have fully supported the City’s process to explore potentially leasing airport operations over the last two and a half years. Our team’s focus has been on working with all of our airlines, tenants, concessionaires, and other partners to send-off or welcome close to 16 million passengers this year. With today’s decision, our mission remains the same.”

“Through the process, we’ve been open to hearing feedback from of our citizens and business leaders about the Airport’s operations. Furthermore, we’re excited to hear the growing support for this Airport to become an even bigger asset for all of our users and the St. Louis region.”

