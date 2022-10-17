Statement of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Passing of Former Attorney General Benjamin Richard Civiletti

The Justice Department released the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti and extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones.

“Attorney General Civiletti was my first boss at the Justice Department in 1979. As one of his Special Assistants, I had the great honor to witness firsthand the skill, integrity, and dedication with which he led the Department.

“Among many other achievements during his tenure, Attorney General Civiletti continued the work begun by his predecessors, Attorneys General Edward Levi and Griffin Bell, in the wake of Watergate to restore public trust in the Department of Justice. Attorney General Civiletti wrote into policy the norms established to ensure the Department’s independence, fair application of our laws, and adherence to the Rule of Law. Today, thanks in large part to him, those norms continue to guide the work of every Justice Department employee, every single day.

“Attorney General Civiletti’s portrait hangs outside my office, and I am reminded each time I see it of the kind of Attorney General I strive to be. Attorney General Civiletti’s dedication to the Justice Department, his work, and his life will continue to be an inspiration for generations of public servants to come.”