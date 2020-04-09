Statement from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on the Passing of Former Representative Bernie Juskiewicz

Statement from Vermont Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Former Representative Bernie Juskiewicz

(STL.News) – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement regarding the passing of former Vermont State Representative Bernie Juskiewicz.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former state representative and UVM trustee Bernie Juskiewicz.

“Bernie served the people of Cambridge and Waterville with distinction in the House of Representatives, always placing their interests first. I had the privilege of working with him during his time in the legislature and saw firsthand just how committed he was to his community.

“Although this terrible new disease took Bernie from us, the impact of his service will live on. My heart goes out to Suzan and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

“I have ordered the Vermont state flag to fly at half-staff this Monday, April 13 in his honor.”

