Statement from United States Attorney Jay E. Town on the Death of Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams

(STL.News) – “Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon. Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE