Statement from NY AG – Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

Statement from New York Attorney General’s Office Following Albany Sheriff’s Press Conference

NEW YORK (STL.News) Today, the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement attributable to Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor, after Albany Sheriff Craig Apple held a news conference to discuss Executive Assistant #1 coming forward with her allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:

We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant.  Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”

