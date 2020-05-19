Statement from Nordstrom: COVID-19 Store Update

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Like most retailers, Nordstrom has felt the effects of COVID-19. In looking at how we’re best able to serve customers in each market we operate, we need to ensure we have the right footprint of physical stores. To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we’ve made the decision to permanently close our three Jeffrey specialty stores, in addition to the 16 full-line stores announced last week. We never take decisions like this lightly and are committed to taking care of our people as best we can, including working to find jobs for them at nearby Nordstrom stores where possible. Eligible employees will receive a separation package, including severance, benefits assistance and outplacement support.

Jeffrey Kalinsky, founder of the luxury stores and current designer fashion director at Nordstrom has made the decision to retire from Nordstrom. Jeffrey initially joined Nordstrom in 2005 as Director of Designer Merchandising. Since then, he has served as Executive Vice President of Designer Merchandising and Vice President, Designer Fashion Director.

“There’s always been a tremendous synergy between Nordstrom, Jeffrey Kalinsky and his successful luxury specialty stores. Both our brands are built on a relentless commitment to the customer, and a focus on providing them with the best possible service and merchandise offering. Jeffrey is an icon in the fashion industry, and in his years at Nordstrom he brought tremendous creativity, innovation and expertise that have been invaluable to us as we’ve worked to establish and expand our designer offering. We’re grateful for his leadership and many contributions to the company. We’ll miss him greatly and wish him all the best.” – Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, Nordstrom, Inc.

“Nordstrom has been an incredible partner to me and to the Jeffrey brand. While I’m disappointed in their decision to close Jeffrey stores, I understand it is the right decision for the business given the circumstances of this global crisis. I’m grateful for the tremendous support Nordstrom has shown me over the years, and the contributions they’ve made in growing the Jeffrey brand. I’ve formed meaningful friendships with so many people at Nordstrom and I wish them nothing but continued success.” – Jeffrey Kalinsky