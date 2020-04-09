Statement from Missouri Senator Hough on Amendment Added to Supplemental Budget Bill

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) During the supplemental budget process, Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Vice-Chairman, Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, passed an amendment relating to the spending authorized in House Bill 2014 of federal reimbursement funds for the Departments of Public Safety, Health and Senior Services, as well as Economic Development.

“For weeks, I’ve been hearing concerns from all over the state regarding the cash crunch many citizens, business owners and local governments are feeling as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

“Throughout the hearing on the supplemental budget, it became quite clear that while all levels of government are working very hard to meet the needs of many, there could be days and weeks ahead that will become frustrating for many. There will be federal dollars making their way to Missouri in different packages from Washington, D.C. Some will go directly to citizens. Others will flow through state government to be used in the form of grants or reimbursements for funds already spent at either the state or local level. Currently, we are unsure of what type of guidelines will be attached to the federal funds received by the state.

“The amendment provides flexibility to the state on how local and state programs fit within the federal guidelines, while providing assurances to our local governments, neighbors and family members that the process will be as expedited as possible. That is why I’ve called for 25 percent of the funds coming into the Office of Administration, Health and Senior Services and Department of Public Safety of the phase-one money, where applicable, to be distributed within 10 days of the state receiving the funds.”

