Statement from Louisiana Governor Edwards on the Commitment of Ventilators by the Federal Government

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Louisiana Governor Edwards issued the following statement about President Trump’s commitment of 150 ventilators to Louisiana as it fights COVID-19 and works to surge its medical capacity so it can care for residents who are sick. Louisiana estimates the New Orleans area will run out of ventilator capacity on April 5, though this number changes as the state receives ventilators.

Prior to this announcement, Louisiana had received 292 ventilators from vendors, including 100 ventilators on Monday.

Gov. Edwards said:

“This morning, President Trump committed to me that he would make sure that Louisiana received ventilators. He has just announced that we will get 150 ventilators, which will be the first we have received from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, though I surely hope they will not be the last. We don’t yet know when they will arrive in state or exactly what type of ventilators they are. But I very much appreciate this support.

While this does not meet our overall need, each ventilator we get in Louisiana helps us extend the time-frame that we can provide care to Louisianans who are ill, which is critical as we deal with the growing threat of COVID-19 in our state.

In total, Louisiana has ordered 14,000 ventilators, including 5,000 from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile. Louisiana has the third highest number of cases per capita, and I will continue to fight to make sure our state’s needs are not lost in the national conversation.”