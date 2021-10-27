New Jersey Governor on Confirmation of Karen William

October 27, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy today released the following statement following the confirmation by the U.S. Senate of Karen Williams to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by a vote of 56-38. Judge Williams is the first African-American judge to serve in the Mitchell H. Cohen United States Courthouse in Camden.

“The confirmation of Karen Williams is a historic moment for our state and for our nation,” said Governor Murphy. “Judge Williams has led a distinguished career and is well-respected throughout South Jersey and beyond.  I  know that she will serve the people of New Jersey with integrity, honor, and fairness, and I look forward to her many future years on the District Court bench.”

This confirmation is yet another reflection of the Biden Administration’s commitments to a diverse judiciary that represents Americans of all backgrounds.  I would also like to congratulate Senator Booker and Senator Menendez for this successful confirmation, one which they both worked to achieve.”

