Statement from Auditor Galloway on Missouri Ethics Commission order against president of Moreau Fire Protection District

Missouri Auditor’s Office investigated whistleblower complaint and found allegations against Rebecca Wood credible, referred matter to MEC for review

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the statement below, following a Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) order last week against an official of the Moreau Fire Protection District, which is based in Eldon.

The State Auditor’s Office investigated and found credible a whistleblower complaint that Rebecca Wood, president of the district’s board of directors, had a conflict of interest when she approved payments from the district to an electronics business she owned with her husband without proper bidding or public notice. The Auditor’s Office referred the matter to the MEC, which found there was probable cause Wood violated the law.

“A whistleblower contacting my office was responsible for shining a light on no-bid self-dealing that involved more than $25,000 in taxpayer money going to the board president’s family business,” Auditor Galloway said. “The law is clear that public officials cannot use their positions for personal enrichment, and I’m committed to the vital role of the Auditor’s Office in uncovering the facts about such violations when they occur and then working with the appropriate enforcement agencies.”

As part of the consent order, the MEC required Wood to pay $25,910. If she pays $5,182 within 45 days of the order, the remainder will be stayed. If the MEC finds probable cause of any further conflict of interest violations in the next two years, Wood will be required to pay the rest of the fee.

A copy of the Missouri Ethics Commission findings and consent order can be FOUND HERE.