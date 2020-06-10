Statement by Secretary Pompeo on the Opening of U.S. Consulate Nuuk

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

I am proud to celebrate the reopening of the United States Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on June 10, 2020, reflecting America’s commitment to deepening our cooperation with the people of Greenland and the entire Kingdom of Denmark. Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region. We thank our many partners in Denmark and Greenland for helping us realize this important step forward toward bolstering our cooperation.

