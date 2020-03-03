Statement: Bristol-Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Lawrence, NJ (STL.News) In response to the global health emergency concerning the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bristol-Myers Squibb has taken several steps to protect the health and safety of our colleagues, ensure that patients experience no disruption to the supply of their medicines and provide frontline medical professionals with the support they need to contain and fight the virus.

Here are some actions we have taken to date:

We have restricted employee business travel globally;

We are diligently monitoring manufacturing and supply facilities across the globe and at this time we do not anticipate disruptions to the supply of our medicines for patients due to COVID-19;

Bristol-Myers Squibb has donated approximately $750,000 in cash and needed products to Wuhan city and Hubei province, through the Shanghai Red Cross Society;

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has separately provided support to two relief partner organizations to provide more than one million items of personal protection, including masks, gloves and coveralls, to healthcare professionals in key hospitals in Wuhan City; and

The BMS Foundation is working closely with our partners to ensure medical supplies are quickly distributed to frontline medical professionals treating patients in Wuhan.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the safety of our employees and patients across the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.