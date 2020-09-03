State of Washington Ranked #1 State to work

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Washington is the best state for workers, according to a ranking released today by Oxfam America. The organization based its findings on wages, worker protections and workers’ rights in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not only a health crisis, but an economic one. This has dramatically impacted everyone in our state, businesses and workers alike, particularly those most vulnerable. This crisis has shined a light on the importance of strong worker protections and the far reaching impacts of income inequality. We must continue to do whatever we can to ensure that workers and families have what they need,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “In Washington we believe you can recover a strong economy, without sacrificing the health and safety of workers.”

Washington consistently appears at the top of favorable rankings, especially those related to economic opportunity. Oxfam also ranked Washington the #1 state to work in 2018.