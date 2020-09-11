State of Washington Governor Jay Inslee issues proclamation waiving truck driver hour limitations for fire retardant deliveries

Olympia, WA (STL.News) The state of Washington Governor, Jay Inslee issued a proclamation today suspending the truck driver hour limitations for drivers who are delivering fire retardant.

Fire retardant powder is currently in high demand in the Pacific Northwest, and is produced outside of Washington state. There are currently insufficient drivers to ensure timely delivery of fire retardant within the maximum number of driving hours allowed by state law.

The proclamation is as follows:

Wildfires – Truck Driver Hours – Fire Retardant Powder (20-73):

Waives/suspends truck driver hour limitations for drivers delivering fire retardant in order to get retardant powder to counties currently fighting fires.

