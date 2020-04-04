State of Missouri Recruiting Medical Personnel to Boost COVID-19 Response Across State

Health Care Students, Retired Doctors, and Nurses Urged to Consider Joining Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Additional medical professionals are needed by hospitals across Missouri to help meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. To supplement the state’s current health care workforce, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are teaming up to recruit medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies.

“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”

Selected medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1). MO DMAT-1 operates throughout the state and deploys when necessary to provide patients with on-site medical care. The state team is fully equipped to respond on-site with mobile medical facilities when required. They can also be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings, performing their jobs there just as they would at their primary job.

Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

Individuals are asked to consider this opportunity even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration.