State of Louisiana Reports Second COVID-19 Related Death

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) The State of Louisiana reports a second death related to COVID-19. The Orleans Parish resident was a 53-year-old individual with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

“Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include: heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 14 additional positive cases for coronavirus in Louisiana, which now brings the total to 91. Updates can be seen at ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

